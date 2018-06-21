Nasarawa gov halts appointments by LG bosses

By David Odama

LAFIA—Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, yesterday, directed the newly sworn-in Local Government chairmen in the 13 councils to stop appointment of principal officers into the councils pending consultations with party and stakeholders.

It will be recalled that Almakura, in a meeting with the 13 council chairmen in the state, directed them to consult the party and stakeholders before appointing their secretaries, advisers and supervisory councillors.

The directive followed tension in some of the councils due to perceived lopsidedness in appointments.