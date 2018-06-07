Nasarawa Assembly threatens MDAs with sanction

By David Odama

LAFIA—Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday passed 11 bills into law and 16 resolutions in the last one year with a threat to sanction state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencie, MDAs, that appear to undermine its activities.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this at the end of the third session of the fifth Assembly in Lafia.

The speaker warned the MDAs to respect and work in tandem with the rule guiding the civil service and the activities of the House as it discharge its constitutional responsibility to the people of the state.

According to him, the assembly will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any MDA that attempts to undermine the work of any committee of the House.

“Hon. members, let me say, without any contradictions, that this assembly has, in all intent and purposes, acquitted itself creditably In fact, within the past twelve months, Hon. Members have executed several projects and programmes across their constituencies.

“This ranges from construction of boreholes, building of classrooms to the offering of scholarships to indigent members of the public. ‘’Other programmes include the distribution of vehicles and motorbikes to constituents for commercial use and loans to market women and men.