NAPE, NMGS partners FUPRE to host Geo-Science conference

More than 750 participants are expected to attend from relevant tertiary institutions and geo-science communities in Nigeria, as the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, NAPE and the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, NMGS, in collaboration with the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE and Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Delta State, hold a mini conference for geo-science students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The three-day event which takes place at FUPRE from June 7 to 9, 2018 will feature technical sessions, exhibitions, human resources/Job fairs, inter-university quiz competitions, a hands-on field excursion to the PTI training rig and flow station, among others.