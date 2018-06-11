NANS hails AGF’s initiative to resolve NOUN, Law School crisis

Abuja – ‎The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Federal Government to fulfill to its promise of resolving the faceoff between the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and Council of Legal Education (CLE).



NANS hailed the effort of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami for initiating the resolution.

The association made the commendation in a statement signed by its Senate President, Taiwo Bamigbade, in Abuja on Monday.

Malami made the promise when the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Bamgbose, however, admonished the Federal Government to ensure that it did not pay lip-service to the pledge.

He threatened that the association

would be compelled to shut down all the campuses of the Law School and NOUN study centres across the country at the expiration of its three-month ultimatum should the Federal Government default.

“The Federal Government’s promise through the AGF, who oversees CLE, is commendable and shows that the government is sensitive to NANS outcry.

“Therefore, we urge the AGF to ensure that the promise is not one of those numerous empty promises and delay tactic, thus giving the law graduates futile hopes for years. ‎

‎”Without mincing words, we want to sound it clear that NANS cannot entertain any further gimmicks.

“We insist on the admission of the affected NOUN law graduates to Law School during the August 2018 session like their counterparts from other universities. ‎

“Otherwise, we will shut down all the campuses of Nigerian Law School and NOUN study centres across the country at the expiration of our ultimatum.”‎

Bamigbade, however, promised that the association would continue to be law-abiding and respectful to constituted authorities “provided our concerns and destinies are not taken for granted.”

He said that the NOUN/Law School debacle had become a special matter listed and categorised under NANS state of emergency.

“We will fight against the injustice and persecution as we cannot sit and watch Nigerian students being ridiculed and maltreated unjustly for selfish interest.”

“Our demand is clear – admit all NOUN law graduates and existing law students without further delay.

“Nigerian students do not deserve the ridicule, pain and sufferings NOUN law graduates have been subjected to all these years.

“Enough is enough and a stitch in time, they say, saves nine,’’ Bamigbade said. (NAN)