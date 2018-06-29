Naira stable at N360/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, was stable at N360 per dollar in the parallel market. According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange stood at N360 per dollar.

However, the naira depreciated by 39 kobo in the Investors and Exporters window yesterday.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose to N361.30 per dollar from N360.91 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating 39 kobo depreciation for the naira.

The volume of dollar traded in the window yesterday declined by 52 percent to $101.79 million from $211.99 million recorded on Wednesday.