Naira depreciates to N361.30 /$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Naira, Tuesday, depreciated by 43 kobo to N361.30 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.



Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose to N361.30 per dollar from N360.87 on Monday, indicating 43 kobo depreciation for the naira.

However, the naira Tuesday appreciated by 50 kobo in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate dropped to N361 per dollar yesterday from N361.5 per dollar on Monday, translating to 50 kobo appreciation for the naira.