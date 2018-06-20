Naira depreciates to N361.25/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira yesterday depreciated by 18 kobo to N361.25 in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose to N361.25 per dollar from N361.07 last week Wednesday, translating to 18 kobo depreciation for the naira.

However, the naira, yesterday, appreciated to N359.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate dropped by to N395.5 per dollar yesterday from N360 per dollar last week Wednesday, indicating a 50 kobo appreciation for the naira.