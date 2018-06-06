Naira appreciates to N361.5/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated by 50 kobo to N361.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate dropped to N361.5 per dollar yesterday from N362 per dollar on Monday, indicating 50 kobo appreciation for the naira.

Similarly, the naira appreciated in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window by 34 kobo.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window dropped to N360.78 per dollar from N361.12 per dollar on Monday, translating to 34 kobo appreciation for the naira.

The appreciation was triggered by 144 percent increase in volume of dollars traded (turnover) in the window yesterday. According to FMDQ, turnover rose to $592.31 million yesterday from $242.69 million recorded on Tuesday.