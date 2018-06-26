Naira appreciates to N360.85/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated by 19 kobo to N360.85 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window dropped to N360.85 per dollar from N361.04 last week Friday, translating to 16 kobo appreciation for the naira.

However, the naira, yesterday, was stable at N360 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate stood at N360 per dollar yesterday.