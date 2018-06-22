NAHCON trains state officials on E-hajj registration

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has urged State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to ensure full compliance with the electronic Hajj (E-Hajj) registration system as part of the requirements demanded by the Saudi Arabian Hajj authorities for 2018 Hajj. This will ensure transparency, fair play, justice and equity in the entire Hajj operations.

The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad gave the order at the National Mosque Library hall while addressing ICT officials of the State Boards/Commissions/Agencies who were in Abuja for a one-day training organized for them by the Commission on E-Hajj.

He reiterated the commitment of the Commission to E-Hajj operations and the need for all official dealings on Hajj within and outside Nigeria to be in compliance with the system. According to him, it was high time for all Hajj and Umrah operators to get acquainted with the development in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) because Hajj operations are gradually becoming paperless. He said NAHCON will deal with the State Boards based on the information made available on NAHCON’s e-portal.

Bar. Muhammad noted the training was to teach the officials the nitty-gritty on the registration of 2018 Hajj intending pilgrims through the E-Hajj registration, which he said was the only system that can guarantee visa processing and acquisition for pilgrims. All the requirements for Hajj visa including accommodation, catering services and transportation are all done online, as the pilgrim is expected to choose the service providers whose companies are already on the Saudi Hajj portal for the choice of the intending pilgrims.

The Chairman warned state officials against endangering the process, as incorrect information uploaded on the Hajj portal may smack untold consequences on the state. “It is a very rare privilege to manage Hajj affairs. Therefore let us work together to improve the current ranking of Nigeria in Hajj operations from being amongst the last five to number one”, he appealed to them.

Earlier, the Director of ICT in NAHCON, Dr. Ashiru Sani Daura asked the participants drawn from the ICT units of the State Boards in the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT Abuja, to work diligently on the development on Saudi Arabian Hajj portal, most especially on the issues of guarantors, Mahram, the National Identification Number (NIN), and medical records, among others.

He said that NAHCON’s e-portal was easy to access for every intending pilgrim’s data but however cautioned against tempering with already posted information, especially as it relates to repeat-goers, because they would be detected on arriving at the Saudi Arabian entry points.