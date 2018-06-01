How NAHCON policies crashed down Hajj fare

By Mousa Ubandawaki

The recent announcements of the 2018 hajj fare by Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies created some excitements.

Over the last three months, there have been agitations for the announcement of the fare by intending pilgrims and even the members of the public. Not surprising, as the Hajj fare like the annual Ramadan has become an issue of national discourse and interest, wherein commentators, public Affairs analysts, Hajj experts and even lay-about express their views on what and how Hajj administration should be in Nigeria. It is often also used as an avenue to get on the skin of administrators and leadership of the various Hajj boards especially the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

What then is the good news? Unlike previously, this year’s Hajj fare has crashed down. Therefore, from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Maiduguri to Ilorin, there has been mammoth excitement as the fare went down from N1.5/6 million to under N1.5milloin Naira, – about One Hundred Thousand naira – differential in most cases. This is mysterious and incredible feat because in this part of the world, prices of goods and services that gone up never, ever came down, perhaps apart from the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua who brought down the price of litre of PMS from N97.00 to N65.00.

Before the announcement, many Nigerians have been on the edge over another possible increase in the Hajj fare. This fear factor was escalated by the news after the signing of the 2018 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia that Saudi government has concluded arrangement to impose a Value-Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services in the Kingdom during the 2018 Hajj, in addition to the increment in the prices of transportation services in the Kingdom.

So, what then is NAHCON’s magic wand to achieve this laudable feat or what might have changed to achieve this?

First step taken was the reform it embarked on last year. The reform whose mantra is built on change- a deviation from the norms of putting negotiation at the whims and caprices of middlemen/agents. In other words, the commission’s management had to disentangle itself from the webs of middlemen.

Let’s put it together, the commission developed a street-wise saying that there are times when one needs to take matter into one’s own hand, and it expressed this by setting in motion consultation and negotiation with service providers, especially accommodation providers in Makkah and Madinah directly, thereby giving a kick to the teeth of middlemen, agents and proxies who usually drives or pushes up prices.

The stoppage of the anti- people and scandalous activities of middlemen was one reason why NAHCON could bring the fare lower.

Although, this reform action has been in motion since last year, but little success was recorded. This action did not however come without some blushes as the group would not suffer fools gladly. It waged relentless war both in the media and other public spaces to undermine and ridicule the leadership of the commission which culminated in several appearances at the National Assembly almost on a daily basis. The defining success was however recorded this year.

The second step taken to insulate Nigerians from the expected price increase as a result of the newly introduced policies was to persuade the Saudi Authority to maintain the existing statuesquo for the 2018 Hajj which is why the price of accommodation, transportation and feeding services would not be affected by the VAT and Transportation prices adjustment.

But perhaps, the major act was the discussion to negotiate the price of the services during the 2017 Hajj. This master stroke to negotiate and enter contract during the low season saved the country enormous resources if those services were to be contracted at the peak season like previously. And this definitive stance would see Nigerian pilgrims maintain their Markaziya accommodation in Madinah – an exclusive highbrow area which is just a stone- throw from the masjid al Munawara at a lower cost.

To further clear the mistrust and misgiving about the negotiation, State Pilgrims Boards officials, the Nigeria Consulate/Embassy in Saudi Arabia and members of Parliamentary Committees performing over-sight functions on the commissions were part of the negotiation and contract signing agreement with service providers.

Step four taken on this delightful journey was the considerable offer by all the stakeholders – NAHCON, Airlines, State Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies – to waive, forgo and even sacrifice some of the service charge that were supposed to be paid for by pilgrims, so that they could benefit from payment of lower Hajj fare. This demonstration of sacrifice was an extra enjoyable one that would allow pilgrims and the administrators have self – fulfilment as captured by the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammed MON, FCIA at every for a that the commissions would not rest on its own until the Nigerian Pilgrims start to perform its Hajj in atmosphere of comfort and in accordance with international best practices.

Now that the commission has successfully brought down the 2018 Hajj fare, it would be most delightful to commend the leadership for a job well done. Let’s keep going.

Ubandawaki is Head Print Media Section National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), Abuja.