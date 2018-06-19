NAFDAC training staff for effective service delivery—Ojetokun

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—NATIONAL Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, says that training and re-training of staff is very essential for efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians.

The South-East Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Mrs Olajumoke Ojetokun, stated this while declaring open a training for NAFDAC’s Regulatory officers in Enugu yesterday.

“It is important to train staff so as to acquire new knowledge which will guarantee quality service.

“If you do not train your officers, no new knowledge will be acquired.

“It will be zero in and zero out. Therefore, there is need for training and re-training,” she said.

She added that with training and re-training of staff, the society would be sure of consuming quality products as it was the responsibility of NAFDAC to ensure the consumption of quality products.

Ojotokun said the training would also take place in all the five states within the South East so that every regulatory staff would benefit from it.

Assistant Director of NAFDAC, Mr Ejike Nnamani, who gave the lecture as the resource person, said that he attended the training on the World Health Organisation Goods Manufacturing Practice, WHOGMP.