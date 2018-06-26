NAFDAC advocates national prescription policy to tackle drug abuse

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday urged Federal Government to develop National Prescription Policy to tackle drug abuse in the country.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Moji Adeyeye gave the advice at a Press Conference as part of activities to commemorate the 2018 World International Day Against Drug Abuse in Abuja.

The United Nations has set aside June 26 to be marked annually as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking or illegal drug trade.

Adeyeye explained that to address this public health and social problems from drug abuse, the government must come up with such policy to check the ugly trend especially among the youth in the country.

She said that after developing such policy, the government must put necessary measures in place on enforcement to ensure effective implementation of the policy.

She stated that apart from having this policy in place, there must be collaboration among strategic agencies like Nigerian Custom Service, NDLEA and NAFDAC responsible for importation and regulation of controlled medicines.

According to her, all these agencies should work together to prevent the importation, distribution and use of illicit drugs.

The director general said that extra-territorial enforcement to identify, disrupt and dismantle organised groups operating across the borders should be encouraged.

Adeyeye stated that the most commonly abused drugs in the country were tramadol and codeine.

The NAFDAC Boss described tramadol as a synthetic opioid analgesic used to treat moderate to severe pain and is the most abused medicine among addicts.

She added that taking it had no effects on the respiratory system but overdose causes arrhythmias, cramps, coma and death.