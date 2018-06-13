NADECO demands posthumous inauguration of Abiola as president

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond the recognition of Chief MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 election and posthumously inaugurate him as president.

NADECO in a statement, yesterday, also upbraided former President Olusegun Obasanjo for spurning repeated appeals by the group and others to recognise Abiola’s victory.

NADECO was in the frontline for the restoration of democratic rule after the military annulled the 1993 presidential election won by Abiola.

In the statement issued by its General Secretary, Ayo Opadokun, the pro-democracy group said: “The Nigerian State should ask Professor Nwosu to be recalled on emergency for the purposes of a formal declaration of the final result of June 12, 1993, Presidential Election as the Chief Returning Officer.

“The Nigerian State should formerly inaugurate posthumously Bashorun MKO Abiola as a President of Nigeria.

“National Monument of Consequence be named after President Abiola, not for the mischievous reason of wanting to present him as a regional leader, which the attempt to utilise the University of Lagos was meant to be.”

The NADECO statement also called on President Buhari to address the spirit and tenets of true federalism in the country.

It said: “President Buhari should accept the fact that Nigeria’s prospect to genuine unity, expected growth and development can only be a reality if his government accepts the popular will being expressed by the majority of Nigerians that our country should return to Federal Constitutional Arrangement.

“Nigeria should stop living a lie by calling itself a federation when it is, in fact, being governed centrally.”