NABDA gets new Acting Director General/CEO

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government has appointed Prof. Alex, Casmir Uwadiegwu Akpa as the Acting Director-General / CEO of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

He takes over from Mr. Abayomi Oguntunde, who was appointed the overseeing Director General of the agency following the completion of the tenure of Prof. Lucy Ogbadu in January.

A professor of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology; Prof. Akpa is a Fellow of the World Health Organisation (FWHO); a Fellow of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene(FRSTMH) and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria (FCAI). Prof Alex Akpa is presently said to have four patents granted for his original inventions.

He is said to have won several international grants for the development of medical biotechnology in Nigeria.

‘‘The new NABDA boss is an astute Professor, who has 57 publications, including technical reports and scientific papers in both local and International peer-reviewed journals. His most recent publication was in the Jundishapur Journal of Microbiology 2018 vol. 11(1):c64269.doi:10.5812/JJM.64269.

‘‘Akpa’s track record of academic excellence earned him Federal Government Nigeria scholarships for his B.Sc (Hons) and M.Sc degrees and a PhD degree scholarship of the UNDP/World Bank/World Health Organization (WHO-TDR), Geneva, Switzerland.

‘‘A five time winner of the internationally competed for UNDP/World Bank/World Health Organization, Tropical Diseases Research (WHO-TDR) Research Training/Operational Research grants; Prof Akpa has served as a Consultant to several international agencies and bodies including the WHO-TDR on Onchocerciasis; UNDP on Infectious Diseases including HIV/AIDS control at Community Level; UNICEF on Childhood Diseases and to The Carter Centre/ Global 2000 on operational Research involving the Assessment and evaluation of the Guinea Worm Eradication Programme in Nigeria and the Rehabilitation of Broken-Down Boreholes in Guinea Worm endemic parts of Enugu and Ebonyi States. Professor Akpa is happily married with children.’’

Before his appointment, Prof. Akpan was a Research Director in the Medical Biotechnology Department in NABDA.

According to a statement, Prof. Akpa is an indigene of Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria, and is the most Senior Director of NABDA.

He has also served as Director and Head of the Medical Biotechnology Department in NABDA from 1st June, 2008 to 1st June, 2016.

Meanwhile, the appointment letter dated 31st May, 2018 and signed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said as appointment as the Acting DG/CEO NABDA takes immediate effect.