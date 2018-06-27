N1.64bn Fraud: Court rejects convicted Ex-Gov Nyame’s plea for bail from prison

…I am hypertensive, diabetic, in need of herbal medicine, Nyame tells judge

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting at Gudu, on Wednesday, refused an application that was filed by convicted former Governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame, begging to be released from prison custody, pending the outcome of an appeal he lodged against his conviction.

Nyame, who was on May 30, sentenced to 14 years imprisonment without the option of fine for diverting public funds to the tune of N1.64billion, prayed the trial court to grant him bail on health ground.

In the motion dated June 27, Nyame’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, told the court that his client was hypertensive and diabetic.

Ojo who maintained that the convicted ex-governor’s health had badly deteriorated since he was sent to prison, said there was need for his client have access to his traditional herbal medicine.

“My client has been living with these conditions for about 10 years now, and he had sought permission from the Prison authorities in Kuje, Abuja, to be allowed to be given herbal medicine, but his request was rebuffed,” Nyame’s lawyer added.

He further told the court that a medical report that was issued by the Taraba State Hospital on June 19, 2018, indicated that Nyame could lose his life if he was not released from Prison.

In support of the application, Ojo tendered the said medical report before the Court, as well as the request letter that was turned down by the prison authority.

“My lord, these exhibits are medical reports attached to the affidavit in support of the application,” the lawyer submitted, saying his client was not allowed access to those that wanted to give him the herbal medicine.

“Whatever must have been responsible for their decision whether right or wrong, the point is that he was not allowed access to them,” he added, arguing further that ill-health constituted “special and exceptional circumstances” to enable his client be granted bail after his conviction.

Meanwhile, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, which prosecuted the ex-governor, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, vehemently opposed the bail application, contending that Nyame’s lawyer failed to support his request with necessary materials that would allow the court to exercise its discretion in his favour.

“My lord, mere medical reasons will not suffice for the applicant to be granted bail after conviction. This is because Nyame as a convict has lost the right to medical facility of his choice, but the one that is provided by the prison authorities,” Jacobs argued.

He further argued that the issue of health could only come into account as exceptional circumstance, “if the prison authorities say they are unable to provide the medical need of the convict”.

Besides, EFCC’s lawyer insisted that the application lacked “a medical report by a medical practitioner who specialises in the area of medicine that concerns the ailment of the convict”.

In her ruling after the matter was stood down, trial Justice Adebukola Banjoko who convicted the ex-governor, said she was not minded to accede to the request.

Justice Banjoko noted that medical reports presented to the court were conflicting, adding that dates on them did not correspond.

“If indeed, he needs any medical attention he should apply to the Ministry of Interior, because the Prison authorities are under the ministry,” the judge held.

It will be recalled that Justice Banjoko found Nyame guilty on 27 out of 41-count money laundering charge the EFCC preferred against him.

Specifically, the court sentenced Nyame to 14 years for criminal breach of trust, 2 years for misappropriation, 7 years for gratification and 5 years for obtaining valuable public properties without consideration.

The court held that the sentence would run concurrently, event as it discharged the defendant on 14 counts of the charge.