N-Delta youths task IOCs, NOCs on skills acquisition

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Youths of oil and gas producing communities in Rivers State have tasked International and Nigerian Oil Companies to engage them in entrepreneurial skill training.

The youths, in a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt by President of the body, Amb. Samuel Success, noted that the move would help tackle the problem of unemployment and restiveness among youths.

Success, in the statement by the National Protocol Officer, Ariaga Dennis, also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for accenting to the Not Too Young to Run Bill, adding that it would reposition youths in the nation.

He thanked Belema Oil Producing, an indigenous oil firm for engaging over 10,000 youths in the Niger Delta region and called other firms operating in the area to also engage youths for the development of the region.

He said: “The national youth wing of host communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas is saying a big thank you to President Buhari for signing into law the not too young to run bill.

“We are also thanking Belema Oil for partnering us and urge other IOCs and NOCs to partner us in the training of 10,000 youths from host communities based pipeline surveillance training that is ongoing in the Niger Delta states.”