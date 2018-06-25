N-Delta leaders flay petitions against Dokubo

By Emma Amaize

PORT HARCOURT— Niger Delta Leaders, Elders and Stakeholders Forum, NDLESF, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has frowned at the avalanche of frivolous petitions against the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof Charles Dokubo, urging detractors to allow him to perform his duties.

In a communiqué by a former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Francis Tabai and six others, the forum said: “While we encourage the practice by which government officials, especially those saddled with the responsibility of managing our resources and the rehabilitation of our region are held accountable, we totally frown at petition-writing for mischievous goals and scoring cheap political points.

“We are convinced that these petitions and rumours against Prof Dokubo are based on unfounded and sentimental dissatisfaction of individuals primarily due to an unfavourable change in the status-quo and questionable business-as-usual attitude.

“It is apt to note that Prof Dokubo, who assumed the position as Senior Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Amnesty Programme on March 13, 2018 had served creditably as Ag. Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, member of the ECOWAS Technical Team to the 1997 elections in Liberia. He has also served on several inter-ministerial committees, and policy making processes on AFRICOM.”