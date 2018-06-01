I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E One computer mouse @N80k?

With N80,000, one can conveniently buy a moderate laptop computer and comfortably stroll into the digital world where computer tech and smart gadgets rule.

But the world of technology is of two classes: The low and high classes. While it is common for one class to see a laptop computer with a full accessory pack including track pad and mouse for even less, the other class could be buying just one mouse with over N80k.

If you doubt it, we present to you, our gadget of the week; the new Logitech Wireless mouse, tagged Mx Ergo computer mouse.

This latest accessory is perhaps the most advanced mouse for trackball enthusiasts and consumers searching for alternatives to regular mice and touchpads. It delivers 20 per cent less muscular strain compared to a regular mouse.

It has a unique adjustable hinge for personalised comfort and is arguably the latest tracking, scrolling and power management technology. It enables effortless cross computer control and changes the speed and accuracy of your cursor for optimal control with the press of a button.

The device gets things done faster with quick access to shortcuts. The precision scroll wheel features horizontal scrolling and a convenient middle click.

It can operate from a distance of about 10 metres and spots a rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery, which can last for up to four months on a single full charge.

The mouse flaunts its unique wireless capability, an advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology, by giving the user the ability to connect and work on two devices at the same time and easily switch between them.

It merited Glamtech’s gadget of the week considering that it is now, about the only mouse in the world that can copy and paste text, images and files between computers

The manufacturer, Logitech, is most well-known for its range of PC peripherals, and in particular keyboards and mice. But in recent years, the focus has been on offering standard keyboard and mouse combos, or integrating a trackpad into a keyboard.