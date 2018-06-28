We must re-jig our security architecture — Wike

Worried by the insecurity and unwarranted attacks on unarmed communities by herdsmen across the country, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called for the immediate re-jigging of the nation’s security architecture.

Meanwhile, the Management of Businessday Newspaper has announced the nomination of Governor Wike as “Businessday Governor of the Year” 2017.

Speaking when he received the Management of Businessday Newspaper at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Governor Wike said that the current approach to national security was no longer functional.

He said: “This time, criminality is targeted at some communities. Every time when they kill over a hundred innocent Nigerians, the security agencies will claim that three persons have been arrested.

“After the deaths, they announce that special forces had been deployed to invaded communities. Will the special forces revive the slain persons?

“We must talk of re-jigging the security architecture. The present setting is not yielding results. We must introduce persons with new ideas and new thinking to check the ugly trend of insecurity.”

He regretted that most of his colleagues (governors), were not interested in working for the people but were more concerned with battling for second term.