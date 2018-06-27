Murray beaten in Eastbourne to cloud Wimbledon decision

Andy Murray slipped to a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to British compatriot Kyle Edmund at Eastbourne on Wednesday to put the former world number one’s participation at Wimbledon in fresh doubt.



Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has slipped to 156 in the world after only returning to action at Queen’s last week following 11 months out with a hip injury.

The 31-year-old lost first up at Queen’s but was buoyed by beating fellow three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka in the opening round at Eastbourne on Monday.

Murray suffered his hip injury in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year and underwent surgery in January.

This year’s Wimbledon gets underway on Monday.