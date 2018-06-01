MultiChoice unveils new talent academy to boost creative industry

By Benjamin Njoku

MultiChoice Africa,has announced the take-off of its Talent Factory, MTF, to further boost the already flourishing creative industries in the continent.

The Pan-African social investment initiative is a three-part initiative, which commenced with the launch of regional academy in Lagos, would also has academies in Kenya and Zambia.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, held in Lagos, Wednesday, the Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe,said the need to shift attention to the creative industry was vital, as the continent’s development had long been defined by investment in other industries, thereby neglecting the creative industry’s potential.

“The African development story has long been defined by investment in the vast mineral wealth on the continent, leaving our creative industries to fend for themselves on the fringes of economic development for far too long. As a result, the film and television industries have not developed at the same rate as other industries on the continent, and not for a lack of talent, passion or imagination,”Ogbe stated.

Ogbe said the launch of MTF forms part of the company’s new strategy of furthering this investment through creating shared value by using its core business resources, people, skills and networks to affect a positive change in society.

According to him, being MultiChoice’s 25th year of operations in Nigeria, this project will concertize what it stands for as an organization, as it lays a foundation that will foster economic growth for tomorrow’s leaders. Speaking further, MutiChoice boss said the MTF initiative would deliver three touch points; the MTF academies, Masterclasses and the MTF Portal. The first to be launched is the MTF Academy, a 12-month educational programme, aimed at furnishing 60 deserving, young and talented people who want to work and earn a living in the film and television production. Also, speaking at the event, award-winning film maker, Femi Odugbemi, who is MTF Academy Director for West Africa, said “We must consciously build capacity so that our next generation film makers and producers can also create wealth and create employment by being entrepreneurs as well. Application for the MTF is now open and would close on July 5, 2018. The 60 post-school MTF students, 20 for each region, would be selected from 13 African countries. The one -year programme commences on October, 2018. During the course of the programme, MTF students would be expected to produce television and film content that will be aired on MultiChoice platform.