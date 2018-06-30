MTN takes Fela and The Kalakuta Queens to Abuja

After a successful run in Lagos, the critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, opened in Abuja, on Friday 8th June 2018, courtesy of the MTN Foundation and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP).

The Musical “Fela and The Kalakuta Queens” is a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage that Nigeria is blessed with. The play which tells the story of legendary musical icon and activist Fela Anikulapo Kuti, reveals the sensational life of the world renowned Queens of Kalakuta, unmasking common misconceptions about them.

The story of Fela and his Kalakuta queens is a compelling musical narrative of the honest and incomparable love and connection the icon had with his dancers (Queens) who left their homes to follow him, believing in his vision of building a better community through arts and music.

Despite the unmeasurable value that can be attributed to arts and culture, over the years there has been a dearth in the support of the arts in Nigeria, The situation is gradually improving with brands like MTN consciously taking steps to reinstall and inspire interest in the learning of arts and culture.

The Foundation’s Chairman, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi OFR, Mni, at the opening show stated that MTN Foundation, through its different activities seeks to bring to the fore our rich cultural diversity.