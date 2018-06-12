MTN joins customers, stakeholders to observe Iftar in Abuja

In the spirit of the season and in continuation of efforts to connect with the passions and aspirations of its customers, MTN Nigeria’s senior management team joined a select group of customers and other stakeholders to break the Ramadan fast at the A Class Park and Event Centre, Wuse, Abuja on June 7, 2018.

The event, which took place under an atmosphere of friendship and festivity, was also used to address various issues around MTN’s products and services, as well as ICT in general. MTN’s Chief Operating Officer, Muhammad Zia Siddiqui took time to interact and listen to questions/suggestions from the stakeholders present.

In his comments, Siddiqui thanked the guests for their presence and contributions, stating that regular engagements such as these had helped the company to become more responsive to the needs of their subscribers.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, spiritual renewal and peace; these engagements will help us build better bonds and strengthen our relationship with our customers. This is also a season for sharing and caring, which is why we are very pleased to be able to break the fast with some members of the MTN family”

MTN has been known to be actively involved in sharing special moments in the lives of its customers. In December 2017, the company held its highly acclaimed MTN Season of Surprises campaign to celebrate the end of year festivities with its customers.