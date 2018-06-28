MTN Foundation mentors 40 youth entrepreneurs

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MTN Foundation said it has exposed about 40 entrepreneurs to mentorship and series of classes to enable them start and grow their businesses.

The entrepreneurs who are undergraduates drawn from various Nigerian universities and polytechnics, in a programme tagged Student Innovation Challenge, was to proffer solutions in various sub-sectors of the economy ranging from agriculture, power and waste management.

Speaking at the Lagos regional final, Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma said: “The Student Innovation Challenge is not just a fantastic initiative, but a timely reminder to us all that challenges are ours to own, understand and sort out. That our people are ours to care for, nurture and empower. That our future is ours to take, mould and rebirth.”

She said that the Lagos finals included boot camp that exposed about 40 students to mentorship and a series of assessment classes which would help them start and grow their enterprise successfully.

Ugboma added that the programme is about collaboration, innovation and creativity amongst which is just one of the many ways the MTN Foundation is supporting the Nigerian youth.

She stated that 40 shortlisted candidates pitched their ideas to various panel of judges, and were further reduced to 6 candidates, selected through a ballot system.

David Oluwatobiloba Adeyemi whose eco-E product, made from the special recycling of fruits and Kitchen wastes, was selected as the overall best by the panel of judges.