MSSN Lagos feeds fasting Muslims

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit hosted fasting Muslims to an grand Iftar, breaking of Fast dinner.

The feeding programme tagged “Iftar 5000” was held at the Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sheikh Abdul Ganiy Abdul Ha’di who delivered lecture on the theme: “Towards a Good Living in Nigeria” enjoined Muslim youths to use the opportunity of the fasting season to improve on their intellectual capacity particularly the in-depth knowledge of Islam.

“As Muslims, our responsibilities are enormous. People have expectations for us and that’s why we have to be models for people in the society, by way of doing the right things at all times. We have to live to expectations. We’ve got to be tolerant of adherents of other religions. That’s how we can be better as a people. Speaking on the essence of the feeding programme, the Amir, MSSN Lagos, Dr. Saheed Ashafa said the feeding was intended to inculcate the culture of charity, welfarism and love in the Muslims.

He urged Muslims to imbibe welfarism and good neighbourliness in their daily relations with people. Ashafa noted that welfarism of the needy should be of utmost priority to the Muslims at all times, saying good welfarism would solve many sociocultural problems confronting the masses in the country. Noting that welfarism and charity are a major lesson of Ramadan, he urged Muslims to sustain the culture even after Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Iftar also had a special prayer session tagged “Prayer for the Nation,” where worshipers jointly supplicated for sustainable peace and integration in Nigeria.