MSSN Lagos congratulates Muslims, warns politicians against insincerity

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has congratulated Nigerians over their successful completion of the 1439AH Ramadan.

This is as the MSSN Lagos admonished politicians and leaders in the country to be sincere with their electoral promises as the 2019 general election approaches.

The Amir (president) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, said this in an Eid-ul-Fitri press release to mark the end of the 1439AH Ramadan.

Ashafa thanked Allah for the relative peace enjoyed in the country in the holy month, adding that Muslims must not relent in engaging in continuous prayer for Nigeria.

He also urged Muslims in the country to emulate the lessons of the holy month and counselled them to abstain from every act that contravenes the dictate of Allah.He said, “We thank Almighty Allah for making us witness this unique and holy month of Ramadan. We pray that Allah accepts our prayers and worships. Amidst celebration, we should remember the essence of the month which is sacrifice, perseverance and obedience to Allah. “We should continue to live in piety and fear our Creator after the month of Ramadan. We should be good symbols and ambassador of Islam at all times. I plead with us not to commit inequities that we avoided in Ramadan in any other month.”

Ashafa cautioned politicians and leaders in the country to inculcate right attitude that will guarantee unity, peace and stability of Nigeria.

He said, “Our leaders should fear God and be sincere with their electoral promises. They should always remember that they will account for their actions before God. Regardless of our diverse nature, they should champion positions that would foster unity, growth and development of our dear country.

“They should shun politics of violence and hatred in all their conducts. As the 2019 election is near, we appeal to them not to trigger hatred, disaffection and as well breach peace in the society.”