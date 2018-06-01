MRS Football Championship: Right, Phoenix Football Academies are champions

Right Football Academy defeated River Football Academy 2-1 to emerge new champions of the MRS U-12 Boys annual Football championship concluded at the Campos Stadium, Lagos Thursday.

The new champions came from behind to surprise the River FA who took an early lead through a goal scored by Obong Peter.

Right FA responded almost immediately as they swoop on their opponents half with deft touches and skillful dribble runs. Their pressure soon forced the River FA players to committing crucial errors in their goal area. Ogbonnaya Sunday scored the equaliser for Right FA with a clever flick which proved too tough for River FA goalkeeper.

The goal unsettled River FA and the victors seized the initiative mounting waves of attack which eventually wore down their opponents.

Tobi Ogunleye, spotting jersey number 10 for Right Football Academy became the hero when his well directed shot beat the River FA goalkeeper. The goal was enough to earn his side the championship and a cheque for N300,000.

In the girls U-15 category Phoenix Football Academy Iganmu defeated Victory Queens of Ikorodu 3-1 to win the championship. The champions got N300,000 while the runners-up in both categories got N250,000. The second runners-up got N200,000.