World Cup: Moses Simon out

Moses Simon has been finally axed from Nigeria’s preliminary World Cup squad after scans conducted in London confirmed that he will be out of action for three weeks.

The Gent winger was at the Hive Stadium on Thursday and underwent a series of scans as his international teammates were sweating it out in their penultimate workout before the friendly against England.

”Simon is finally out of the 2018 World Cup and he is unhappy that he won’t be traveling to Russia with the Super Eagles squad,” a Nigerian Federation insider said yesterday.

”The scan performed on Thursday confirmed he will be out for three weeks. Simon just left the Super Eagles hotel and said he is going to Belgium.”

There are presently 25 players with the national team in London and coach Gernot Rohr must drop two more players by June 4, 2018.

The Super Eagles will leave their hotel for the Wembley Stadium at 1645 hours for their final workout before the friendly against the Three Lions.