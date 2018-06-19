Breaking News
Money laundering: Court reserves ruling to disqualify self today

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra state is expected to give ruling today, in an application asking the judge   to disqualify himself from further hearing of a money laundering charge brought  by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  against the  former Managing Director of Orient Petroleum  Resources Limited, Nnaemeka Nwawka and two others, Jude Cyril Anakwe and Agbaim Nwachukwu.

Trial judge in the matter is Justice Bature Gafai.

Nwawka’s lawyer, Nnoruka Udechukwu (SAN), had   applied to the Judge,asking him to disqualify himself from further hearing the matter and consequently transfer it to another Judge for hearing and determination.

Udechukwu contended that his application was based on the ground that one  Chief Cletus Ibeto, the petitioner in the matter has continuously boasted that Nwawka, the defendant  would be sentenced to prison at the end of the trial.

 

 


