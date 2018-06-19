Money laundering: Court reserves ruling to disqualify self today

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra state is expected to give ruling today, in an application asking the judge to disqualify himself from further hearing of a money laundering charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against the former Managing Director of Orient Petroleum Resources Limited, Nnaemeka Nwawka and two others, Jude Cyril Anakwe and Agbaim Nwachukwu.

Trial judge in the matter is Justice Bature Gafai.

Nwawka’s lawyer, Nnoruka Udechukwu (SAN), had applied to the Judge,asking him to disqualify himself from further hearing the matter and consequently transfer it to another Judge for hearing and determination.

Udechukwu contended that his application was based on the ground that one Chief Cletus Ibeto, the petitioner in the matter has continuously boasted that Nwawka, the defendant would be sentenced to prison at the end of the trial.