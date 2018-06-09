Modric: Nigeria remains a threat

Real Madrid and Croatia midfield ace Luka Modric says Nigeria shouldn’t be taken lightly despite their poor run of results in friendly games as both teams get set to clash in their opening fixture of the World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria have failed to win in their last four friendly games with losses against Serbia, England and Czech Republic while they were forced to a 1-1 draw by visiting Congo DR in a sendforth game.

The run of poor results has led to talks about Nigeria probably struggling to impress against Croatia but Modric insists that Nigeria is still very dangerous customers labelling them as unpredictable.

”Nigeria like us have not been having nice results but it doesn’t mean they are a weak side. Like most African teams they are unpredictable, so we have to approach our game against them without putting their friendly results in mind”, Modric said in an interview with Croatia TV station.