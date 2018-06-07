Mixed reactions trail NASS’ threats to rise against Buhari

As PDP, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Junaid, Okorounmu speak

By Emmanuel Aziken, Emeka Mamah, Charles Kumolu, Gbenga Oke & Dirisu Yakubu

Mixed reactions, yesterday, trailed Tuesday’s National Assembly’s threats to invoke constitutional measures against President Muhammadu Buhari should he fail to safeguard the lives of the citizenry or further endanger the country’s democracy.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while welcoming the resolution, which it said came late, charged the President to resign as there was no further evidence of a failed government than his inability to hold the country together.

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also welcomed the resolution as late upon what it said was the collapse of security in the land.

However, other notable stakeholders, including Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, while asserting lack of confidence in the President were, however, dismissive of the threats of the National Assembly on the claim that the legislature lacked the moral deficit to question the President or even sanction him.

Among the critics were Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed and Senator Femi Okurunmu.

PDP asks Buhari to quit

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, in a statement, yesterday, called on President Buhari to quit upon the claim that it had become evident of his lack of capacity to hold the country together.

In a statement from his office signed by Media Adviser Îke Abonyi, the PDP national chairman said the National Assembly’s position was reflective of the views of a cross section of Nigerians and should be respected.

While noting that the resolution was late in coming, given what he claimed as the damage done to the country, he said the legislators should nevertheless be commended for standing up for democracy and the rule of law.

He said: “Evidence abound globally that by parliamentary powers the resolution of the National Assembly means that the people have lost confidence in the President and he should quit.

“We in the opposition have been saying it interminably that this government has no direction and does not mean well for the country.’’ he said.

He urged lovers of democracy to queue behind the National Assembly at this critical time in the nation’s political challenge and put pressure on the President to leave the stage now and save the country’s democracy and the country.

“History is a witness that when a government is bereft of ideas and still wants to cling on to power, it resorts to use of brute force, intimidation and harassment of opponents, a quality we have seen very blatantly in this regime.”

NASS took the right decision albeit too late —Ohanaeze

Speaking in the same vein, Ohanaeze Ndigbo commended the National Assembly over its threats against the President, even as it asserted that the decision was coming late in the day.

Special Assistant to the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emeka Attamah, who spoke for his principal, Chief Nnia John Nwodo, said “even a country like Colombia, where there is drug war, has not witnessed the kind of ethnic cleansing, which is going on in Nigeria since the present federal administration, led by Buhari, came into power.

“No right thinking person in Nigeria will support the kind of things going on in this country. In other climes, both the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, would either have resigned on their own or been fired. NASS took the right decision albeit too late.

It is mere politicking — Afenifere

Afenifere, speaking through its spokesman, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the face-off between the National Assembly and President Buhari was totally uncalled for, describing the melee as mere politicking.

He said: “What is happening now has simply shown Nigerians that there is lack of governance and cheap politicking has set in.

‘’I am worried that the Police will announce the number three citizen in this country is an armed robber on television and under 24 hours, the police reverted itself. This is totally uncalled for and it is not in the interest of the country.

‘’I believe government has the responsibility to protect its citizens. Once that is done, nobody will be talking about impeachment.”

It’s mere camouflage—Junaid Mohammed

Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, on his part, said: “I have nothing but contempt for the executive, led by Buhari and the National Assembly, led by Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara.

‘’I believe that both arms are not serving the national interest. Talking about impeachment now is not a priority. I believe that confronting the problems of this country, especially insecurity and the battered economy, should be priority. I have not seen any evidence of that. It is for that reason that I believe that what they are doing is just mere camouflage.’’

Both of them are evil, says Okorounmu

In his reaction, Senator Femi Okorounmu said both President Buhari and the National Assembly members were not working for the good of the country, adding that Nigeria needed to be rescued from both sides.

He said: “Both President Buhari and the National Assembly members are evil and they are the same thing because they both belong to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“I believe Nigeria needs to be rescued from these two evils because neither of them is worthy of taking sides with.”