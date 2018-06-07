Minna Jailbreak: Operatives recapture 55 fleeing inmates

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA –

At a strategy review meeting with senior officers from the rank of Controllers, the CG said “so far, it is same to assume that 55 prisoners have so far been recaptured”.

He recalled how in the early hours of June 3 how some gunmen stormed the Minna New Prison in the night and exchanged fire with armed squad personnel on duty. “And having overpowered the personnel forcefully opened the gate lodge and released 210 inmates. The invaders also shot and killer a staff that was coming for duty and the motorcycle rider that conveyed him”, he added.

He said even though the attack is external, there is need “for us as managers of men and materials to reassess ourselves with a view to ensuring that our primary mandate of safe and humane custody of images at all times is guaranteed”.

The CG noted that the issue of manpower shortage is being addressed with the ongoing recruitment of more personnel into the service, adding that the strategy meeting would review security measures in the various commands of the service.

“The recruitment portal would close on Sunday and we will begin the process of recruiting 6, 545 new staff”, he added.