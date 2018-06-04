Ministry staff accuse perm Sec. of insubordination

… demand her immediate removal

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA- Staff of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and members of the Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI) on Monday shut down activities at the ministry demanding that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry must go.

The protesting workers took to the streets, barricaded the entrance to the Head of Service building complex, comprising the ministry of Science and Technology and demanded immediate removal of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Mrs. Amina Shamaki.

They accused her of frustrating the activities of the research institutions in the ministry and smooth flow of operation in the entire ministry.

The aggrieved workers further walked into the office complex, locking up offices and brought activities at the ministry to a standstill.

Some of them, who barricaded the gate of the ministry, brandished placards with various inscriptions such as, ‘‘Shamaki Must Go; Dr. Mrs. Shamaki Perm. Sec. Min. Sc & Tech Must Go; Go Shamaki Go.’’

Speaking on the development, the Secretary-General of ASURI, Theophilus Ndubuaku said, ‘‘the Permanent Secretary has refused to recognise top officials appointed by the Minister of Science and Technology.

“The Permanent Secretary of this Ministry has refused to accord due recognition to three executives of the research institution that were appointed by the Minister. These three research institutions are the biggest in Nigeria.

“She walked out the acting EVC from a meeting at the research institute some few weeks ago and said that she does not recognise his appointment.’’

The ASURI scribe however, appealed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Minister of Science and Technology to intervene in the stalemate.

Other protesters, who spoke to Vanguard, described the embattled Perm Sec. as a clog in the wheel of progress of the ministry since she was posted to the ministry, wondering why such a person would be posted to the ministry to frustrate the activities and effort of the hard working staff from achieving results.

Meanwhile, the workers have vowed to sustain the protest and warning strike for three-day across the nation, insisting that warning strike will continue until their demand is met.