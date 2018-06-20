Ministry rewards outstanding staff to boost productivity

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Ministry of Science and Technology has rewarded outstanding member of staff of the Ministry as part of its efforts aimed at attaining and efficient and goal-driven workforce capable of delivering its set target.



At the performance award ceremony on Tuesday in Abuja, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said there was the need to reward the excellence, creativity , inventiveness, innovation , hard work , dedication and commitment to duty of members of staff of the ministry that have distinguished themselves in the course of discharging their duties.

“If we are to diversify our economy in a sustainable manner and remain competitive in the world, it has become clear that this difficult and challenging task can only be effectively executed by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

“By this award, we want to encourage workers to give their best in the service of our dear nation,” he said.

The awards, which were given in five categories included Honourable Minister’s outstanding performance award for directorate cadre, Honourable Minister’s outstanding performance award for senior cadre, and Honourable Ministers’ outstanding performance award for junior staff cadre.

Others are Permanent Secretary’s productive Award (service department) and Permanent Secretary’s Innovative award (technical department). All the categories of awards which have first, second and third positions attracted different class of gifts

Mr. Ekanem Udo, Director Science and Technology Promotion came top in the Directorate category followed by Agoro Olayiwola, an Assistant Director and Ajibola Olajide another Assistant Director in the ministry respectively.

The trio of Ukpem Emmanuel, Ifeobu Ezenwa and Obije Ochebe bagged the senior staff category award while the junior staff award went to Mr. Sunday John Obot, Everlyn Ugwu and Adebayo Olarotimi.

The Permanent Secretary Productive award Service department went to Lawal Sagir, Nathaniel Ujah, Itsuokor Lawrence and Olumide Akindele while that of technical department went to Stella Igwilo, Michael Fut and Zaharau Yahaya.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu said recognition of excellence in any organisation should be an event that spurs healthy rivalry among employees as a way of enhancing staff performance.

According to Nabasu, recognition motivates those that could not be honoured but want to be recognised in future. It also puts the awardees on their toes to always want to remain at the summit.