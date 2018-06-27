Ministers discuss security in Africa

Abuja – Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama with his counterparts on the continent are discussing security at the 31st AU Foreign Ministers’ conference in Nouakchott, his spokesperson said in Abuja on Wednesday.



The Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Ms Sarah Sanda, said in a statement that Onyeama was in Mauritania for the 33rd Executive Council Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the 31st African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government.

She said the one-week summit of Africa’s top diplomats and leaders would end on July 2.

“The minister will participate in the Meeting of the Peace and Security Council at the level of ministers to consider some pressing security and other matters on the continent.

“These include the report on the role of Africa in the harmonisation of initiatives and operationalisation of the African Peace and Security Architecture in the Sahel, and Migration and Security in Africa.

“Other meetings the minister will participate in include the Meeting of the Ministerial Committee on African Candidatures in the International System and the Meeting of ECOWAS Group of Ministers,” she said.

According to her, the Minister will also join President Muhammadu Buhari at the 31st African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government at the 31st Ordinary Session of the union.

The theme of Session is: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.” (NAN)