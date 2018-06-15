Mimiko a mole within Labour Party : Edo Labour chieftain insist

By Yinka Ajayi

An Edo state Labour party chieftain, Chief Lawrence Omoruyi has described Dr. Olusegun Mimiko as an agent of APC on a commissioned to destabilize the Labour party ahead of the 2019 general election.

Speaking in Benin, the Edo state capital, Omoruyi said: ” It is regrettable that Mimiko who had served as commissioner, Secretary to Ondo State Government, minister and Governor could condescendingly acceded to the ignoble request of the ruling APC.”

“We will do everything within the ambit of the law to stop the sinister assignment of Mimiko in the Labour party. “

Omoruyi equally reiterated that Abdulkidir Abdulsalam who is the leading foot soldier of Mimiko in the Labour party had since been removed last year and replaced with Dr. Mike Omotosho as the National Chairman of the party in a convention that had INEC staff in attendance.

Adding that Abdulkadir is an illegal claimant of the office of national chairman of the Labour party and assured that any action taken by the imposter would remain null and

void.

He described the selection of Ekiti State governorship candidate of the Labour party by Abdulkadir Abdulsalam as an effort in nullity and futility. Omoruyi contended that it was impossible for Abdulsalam to have placed something on nothing. He further explained that the authentic National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr. Mike Omotosho had already approached a court of competent jurisdiction to adjudicate on the illegal actions of both Mimiko and Abdulsalam.