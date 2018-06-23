Military should provide Nnamdi Kanu not Abaribe – Ohanaeze

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – OHANAEZE Ndigbo has asked the judiciary not to behave in impunity similar to the excesses of Executive arm, particularly on issues affecting Ndigbo.



The Apex Igbo group was reacting to the arrest of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia South by the Department for State Service, DSS, over the disappearance of the leader of the Indigenous people of Bifra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whom Abaribe granted surerity for bail.

Ohanaeze said that it is of the opinion that circumstances the led to Kanu’s disappearance was beyond the Senator and rather asked the military to produce Kanu for the Court and douse the heightened tension of his evaporation.

In a statement by President General of the Apex Igbo group, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaze said the circumstances prevailing at the time of the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu were also beyond the contemplation of the law that a surety can guarantee the production of an accused person.

Ohanaeze recalled that the army in the name of “Operation Python Dance” invaded Nnamdi’s home and destabilized normalcy there.

“It is only the security agency that can disclose Nnamdi’s whereabout. Senator Abaribe has no capacity, nor has any surety in the circumstances to know the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu. What happened in Umahia was an invasion, a war of a kind.

“Nnamdi may have been killed or captured in the imbroglio or even escaped into hiding. The onus lies on the security forces to disclose his whereabout.

“The judiciary is beginning to tow the line of the executive by throwing the law overboard in matters that affect the South East. We are all equal before the law. Senator Abaribe must be released forthwith,” Nwodo demanded.