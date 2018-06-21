Military, Police move to end rivalry in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, called for immediate end to inter-service rivalry, particularly between the Military and the Police, to adequately tackle crimes in Lagos State.

This came as the Army said the Commissioner of Police and his contemporaries in the Army and other senior Military and Police officers should be held responsible for any public quarrel or fight between personnel from both security agencies.

General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okon, gave this assertion during a courtesy visit on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, in Ikeja.

He said: “The Nigerian Army is ready to close ranks with the Police as far as security is concerned in Lagos. I have gone round and heard a lot of issue and problems that exist in various parts of the state such as militancy, cultism, robbery, piracy, activities of pipeline vandals and so many other threats.

“I must commend the CP and his lieutenants for what they are doing. But there is need for synergy. And I have gone round my units and have been preaching one sermon which is synergy and cooperation with the Police and other services, including those at the border.

Responding, the Police boss, Edgal, who described the GOC’s visit as apt, stated that the synergy between security agencies in Lagos was next to none, pointing out that some breakthroughs recorded by the Command had been in collaboration with the Military in particular.

He said: “We may have different roles, but we are working for same govern-ment and have same mandate of ensuring that peace reigns.”