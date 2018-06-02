Mikel, Iheanacho: We know England too well

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel and Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho fancies the Super Eagles chances when they trade tackles with England in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday.

The Super Eagles captain has reminded everybody that he spent more than ten years at Chelsea, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Champions League and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Iheanacho is also familiar with the England squad as he is teammates with Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy, and shared the same dressing room with Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Fabian Delph at Manchester City.

”We are in England, a terrain most of us know too well. I was here and won several trophies with Chelsea,including the Champions League. It will be an interesting encounter on Saturday,” Mikel told thenff.com.

Iheanacho added : ”England’s players know us and we know them. It will be a good match.”

Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi are on the books of Premier League clubs while Odion Ighalo had a stint with Watford before switching to the Chinese Super League.