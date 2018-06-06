Middle Belt Youth Coalition accuses Police of plot against Saraki

THE Middle Belt Youth Coalition, MBYC, yesterday, accused Nigerian Police of plot against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, concerning allegations leveled against him by some suspects involved in the robbery incident at some commercial banks and killing of 33 persons in Offa, Kwara State.

This was contained in an address read by the National Coordinator, MBYC, Abbah Emmanuel, during a media conference held in Abuja, where Emmanuel accused the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, of deliberate attack on the person of Saraki, which also threatens the entire National Assembly.

According to Emmanuel the move by police was a total frame up enveloped in conspiracy to robe the Senate President into a robbery case targeted to tarnish his image and political career.

He said: “The Middle Belt Youth Coalition is a Civil Society Organization concerned with the advancement of the general interest of the Nigerian Youths as it relates to the social, economic and political well-being of our dear country Nigeria. We believe that the health of our nation is dependent on a sustainable existence of democracy.

“We have hereby observed the recent event unfolding in the country. For some time, the Executive branch of the government has been at loggerheads with the legislative branch. This has been a source of concern to the youths and general population of this country. This unwholesome state of affairs has now escalated to an unacceptable level.

“To our absolute dismay, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, who refused to appear before the senate to explain the incessant killings across the country has since then carried out a campaign to use the police brute force to deal with Senators.

“He has now embarked on attacking the person of the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The conspiracy is to frame the Senate President for a robbery incident.

“This is clearly aimed to destroy not only the person of the Senate President but also the institution that the Senate president represents. To make matters worse, the government rather than caution the IGP, embarked on withdrawing the security aides of the presiding officers. This is designed to make them even more vulnerable.

“The latest venture will only serve to overheat the polity and destroy our hard earned democracy. If it continues unchecked, Nigeria will descend into anarchy. We therefore urge you to take immediate steps to caution this government from continuing along this unholy line.”

According him the executive arm of government has been disregarding and disrespecting fundamental norms of democracy, which he said has no regard for the National Assembly, mentioning the nomination of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who was rejected but has continued to act in that capacity, arbitrary arrests of senators, recent invasion of the Senate Chamber, and refusal of the IGP to appear on the Senate floor to address the issue of insecurity and incessant killings in the country.