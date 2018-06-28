A memorable World Cup experience with Coca Cola

Aside from watching biggest football showpiece, the World Cup games on TV screens, its more exciting and fulfilling watching the games live at the stadium and having a real-time experience with the players, fans, coaches and the atmospheric beauty of the stadium that makes you part of the game.



Seven Nigerian Teenagers had a lifetime football experience when the leading premium soft drink giant, Coca Cola Nigeria took them to Kaliningrad a population of 450, 000 comprising of ten regions and of the 11 cities hosting for the 2018 FIFA World Cup games.

The highpoint of their visit was when the teenagers did a match out as flagbearers in the Nigeria vs. Croatia game played on June 16th, at the Kaliningrad stadium with one of the teenage boys tossing the coin that started off the Match.

The teenagers had lots of fun time as they were taken on an excursion round the beautiful city of Kaliningrad. The places visited includes; The Cathedral which houses one of the most expensive music organ in the world, worth 2.5 million euros, the Submarine, the Museum of the World Ocean, and an exquisite restaurant at the Hotel Nesselbeck.

“Entering the submarine for me is the most memorable adventure I had here; It was a great experience to take a tour inside a submarine for the first time and also to see such a beautifully decorated restaurant as Hotel Nesselbeck ; I love the lights and the armor inside , the city was an awesome experience for me, ”said Taiwo Oluwatosin.

Alabi Obaloluwa, a 14 years old boy added that the experience was beyond what he could imagine.“The trip was fantastic, great and special thanks to Coca Cola for affording me the opportunity to visit Russia.

“I can never forget the Submarine experience; I just like the way it was built and decorated. Kaliningrad is a very beautiful city, the people very hospitable and kind to us. I never taught I would be here but Coca Cola has given me a lifetime World Cup experience that I will never forget said Eleshin Timileyin .

As a loyal fan of Nigeria, Obaloluwa is very optimistic Nigeria will make a positive impact at this year’s World Cup.

“Because of the quality players like Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and the rest we have in the squad, my expectation is for the Super Eagle will make it to the semifinals or even the final.

Anna Shcherbina, the Project Manager for Coca Cola Youth Program for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia who was on hand to receive the youths at Kaliningrad pointed out that the event was aimed to host youth from Nigeria that will bring the Nigeria flags on the World Cup games in Kaliningrad, the first game in Kaliningrad stadium.

“It’s a Coca Cola project and as a big sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, the motive is to give teenagers a life time World Cup experience. It is a wonderful exposure for these teenagers to be Nigeria’s flag bearers and a great opportunity every youth will be happy to take part in.”

“We had a similar program in 2017 at St. Petersburg during the Confederation Cup but only with Russian youths, but this year, we targeted to have international youths.

Anna further stated the idea is not for Coca Cola to host youths from Nigeria alone but youths across other countries and continent.“We have different youths visiting from other countries in different cities hosting the World Cup games fully sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company”. for example in St. Petersburg; we have youths from Egypt and other parts of the country.”

“It’s actually a very memorable experience for the teenagers who love football and the Super Eagles,” said Mrs Soji Omoigui, Senior Brand Manager, Coca Cola Nigeria Limited.

“It is about giving these youths, an opportunity to join in the excitement of the games and show their love for the Super Eagles live in Russia.

“We had a promotion where we put up a post on social media saying: “Will you want to get a life time chance to carry the flag of the Nigeria team during the FIFA World Cup, answer some questions?

Teenagers between 13 and 17 years old participated on the promo that was mentioned on the radio and social media and the first person to answer the question made the list of the seven children.

No doubt Kaliningrad experience will forever live in the memories of these teenagers especially when the FIFA World Cup is mentioned.