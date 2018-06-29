Membership status: SDP suspends party chairman over comment on Omisore

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Osun State, Mr. Ademola Ishola has been suspended indefinitely from the party for his recent statement on the status of a governorship aspirant of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore among other misdeeds.

The suspended chairman recently told newsmen in Osogbo, that Omisore was not yet a member of the party in the state, saying he was merely a friend of the party.

Announcing the suspension yesterday, erstwhile state secretary of the party, Elder Timothy Agboola, flanked by the assistant secretary and seven other members of the executives, also accused Ishola of failing to render an account of over N6million accrued to him while in office as chairman.

Agboola, who read the resolutions of the executive committee, listed the sins of Ishola to include “misrepresentation of the state executive committee to the public through unauthorised press statement.”

The embattled chairman was accused of “usurping the powers of the state executive committee by refusing to call state executive meetings for the past three years.

“Refusal to implement party resolutions and decisions at the State and National levels on the constitution of the state steering committee.

“Failure to render an account of party grants and subventions collected for the past 5 years.”

As at the time of filing this report, all efforts to reach Mr. Demola Ishola for reaction proved futile as his mobile line was unavailable to receive the call.

He subsequently announced Alhaji Ganiyu Babatunde as the acting chairman of the party.