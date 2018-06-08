Meet world’s most expensive SUV, Karlmann King

By Theodore Opara

Unveiled at the Dubai International Motor Show last year, Karlmann King is world’s most expensive SUV and starts at $2.2 million.

The model’s production is said to be limited to just 12 units, maintaining its uniqueness.

Designed by a Chinese automotive firm, IAT Automobile Technology, the Karlmann King is being built by a team of 1,800 in Europe. The SUV looks like a radical concept with its futuristic sculpted design which also gives an impresion of armoured vehicle-like appearance. In fact, the makers are offering a body armour along with the other customisation options, which can see the price crossing $3.5 million.

The Karlmann King is based on the Ford-550’s platform and weighs around 4.5 tonnes while the optional armouring will lead the weight going up to six tonnes. The six-metre-long SUV also takes the massive 6.8-litre V10 engine from the Ford, which churns out approximately 400PS of power. However, the weight of the vehicle limits its top speed to just 140kmph.

The inside of the SUV has Rolls Royce-class luxury. The SUV gets upholstery with some of the finest materials, Hi-Fi sound, ultra HD 4K television set, private safebox and phone projection system. Also, it gives you the option to opt for a satellite TV and satellite phone along with features like a built-in fridge, coffee machine, electric table, independent AC, indoor neon light control and almost everything you can imagine inside a car.