Mechanic docked over alleged N200,000 fraud

A 28 year-old auto mechanic, Joseph Abavon, on Tuesday appeared before Magistrate Banji Ayeomoni in Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, charged with defrauding Bola Koleoso of N200,000.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on one-count charge of advance fee fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that Abavon committed the offence on May 20 at 12.30 p.m at New Garage in Okitipupa.

He said the mechanic fraudulently obtained N200,000 from Koleoso on the pretext of assisting him to buy a Toyota Camry car engine.

Orogbemi said Abavon, however, failed to buy the engine and converted the money into his personal use.

According to him, the offence is against Section 41 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and Magistrate Ayeomoni granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ayeomoni said that the surety, who must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, must also present evidence of tax payment for last year.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 29 for further hearing. (NAN)