Meat of sick, dead animals sold in Nasarawa markets—Commissioner

Mr. Jameel Zakari, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, has disclosed that some butchers in the state have been selling meat of sick or dead animals to customers.

He disclosed this yesterday in Lafia, saying his ministry had discovered the unwholesome practice and therefore vowed to deal with any butcher caught in the act.

According to him, “the Ministry of Agriculture is working with security agencies to ensure that all those perpetrating this act are arrested and brought to justice in order to safeguard the health of the people.

“We recently busted some of them in the act and discovered that they often slaughter sick or even dead animals between 12 midnight and 3a.m., then bring the meat to the market.

“That is why you will notice that some of the meat you buy from the market are often tasteless.”

He said the act is criminal and will not be condoned by the government.

He noted that about 60 percent of diseases affecting humans were animal-related, hence the need to check the excesses of the butchers to safeguard people from hazards.

Zakari also said the ministry recently issued warning to fishermen using chemicals in fishing, saying it would henceforth view such acts seriously.

He said the practice was endangering various fish species as most of them were not allowed to grow to maturity.