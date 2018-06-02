MATTERS ARISING: RE: Aviation Minister again in uncharted flight path

By Chris Aligbe

In your issue of Saturday, May 19, 2018, you published on page 43, a response to my article of May 5, 2018 with the above title which you carried on page 10. The response which came in a “Right of Reply”from Dr. Obong Attah, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State (1999-2007).

In his response, his grouse was that I said that the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre he built in Uyo Airport is a failed project because he followed the usual path of lack of transparency and non-use of right professional and technical experts as well as non- involvement of aviation stakeholders; which have been our national sad road to failure in the aviation sector. He was of the view that I wrote out of ignorance because my position exhibited some knowledge gap.

In the response, he wondered whether I ever knew he is an Architect of global standing, the first Nigerian Architect certified to practice in the United States as well as being an acquitted technocrat. After drawing my attention to his landmark achievements, Dr. Obong Attah painstakingly outlined the long processes he followed, showing how he used three US companies with expertise in aviation, the then Minister of Aviation – Isa Yuguda and the presentation to the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo with all the security chiefs in attendance. He pointed out how Isa Yuguda, who was then working on floatation of a new national carrier, was involved because of his awareness of the mutually beneficial relationship that exist between airlines and MROs. He further pointed out that recently, March 2018, a team from NCAA led by the Director of Airworthiness and Standards visited the Uyo Airport, including the MRO structure and was impressed.

Based on the above premises, His Excellency Attah concluded that my assertion that the project is a failed one lacked merit but accepted my position that the Uyo MRO project could find a place in the coming dispensation.

Since the objective of my article under reference was to draw attention to the failures of the past in the industry through comparative analyses of what the current Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika is doing to make a great positive difference as well as, more importantly, to help the process by engaging the minds of forward-looking stakeholders, who desire and support efforts to move our ailing aviation sector forward; I believe that His Excellency belongs to this group of stakeholders in his own right in spite of what I consider genuine errors, mistakes and inadequacies in the processes he followed. Consequently, I will address the part below directly to him.

Your Excellency, I must thank you profoundly for finding time to respond to my article. I am elated because, not only that your response was extremely civil and dignifying which is not the usual approach of persons who have occupied the kind of the exalted positions you have, you were frank and positively hopeful. I hope your peers will learn from you just as I hope that all of us will learn from the genuine gaps in the MRO project processes. Your Excellency, please I did not set out to disparage your person or performance as Governor since I did not carry out any reasonable evaluation of all that you did in your tenure. I also had, and have no such interest and no locus since I am not from Akwa Ibom. So Sir, if you gleamed the contrary from my reference to Uyo Airport MRO, do forgive.

It is true that there was knowledge gap in my article as you said with respect to the processes you followed but I knew you as an Architect even before you contested for Governorship since I knew one or two of your staff.

Having said this Sir, without reducing our engagement to a “monkey talk, monkey yeri”, as Liberian Creoles will say, I want to sincerely point out the inadequacies in your approach, and what I think should be done to save the Ibom MRO project from total demise.

Your Excellency, when you started the Uyo Airport and tagged it international airport, I wondered why since as at that time, there were only three air passenger traffic emporia in the country,

viz Lagos axis covering the West up to Edo, Kwara and others; Kano covering the Northern axis and the Eastern axis which Port Harcourt controlled. Today, Enugu and Abuja have joined. I then concluded that Uyo Airport being at the end of “nowhere” will not be self-sustaining as the volume of passenger traffic will not guarantee the level of aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues that will sustain it. Sir, I am acquitted today because for years, only one airline and just recently a second one fly in and out it. However, I was told way back in 2004 that your vision was coupled to the Tinapa Project of Donald Duke, your counterpart in Cross River. The information was that both of you agreed that since the vision of Tinapa as a sprawling global commercial, business and great tourist destination would demand international passenger and cargo operations and since Calabar airport runway had no land to extend it for wide-body aircraft, an Uyo international airport which could be linked to Tinapa by road would not only be needed but would be every viable. Tinapa was therefore a “Push” factor for Uyo international airport. This made a lot of sense.

But unfortunately, after Duke left, the Tinapa vision lost steam and so did the envisioned international status of Uyo airport.

This same thing happened to Asaba Airport under Governor Uduaghan. Six years ago I was at Asaba, my state capital to deliver a lecture to one of the Aviation Unions during which I said that my state government should focus on making Asaba a domestic and regional airport as it is well positioned at the periphery of the Eastern axis and could draw its market from towns like Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, up to Oguta and from there up to Abudu, Ubiaja, Uromi in Edo State. My Governor was very angry and saw me as one who did not see any good in his efforts. Two years after, his tenure expired and the NCAA virtually shut the airport on grounds of safety and fit only for very light aircraft. The present Governor, Dr. Okowa has been spending so much resource to bring the airport to acceptable standard.

Your Excellency, back to the MRO, I put a search on the US firms you cited in your response and couldn’t find sufficient exposure to kick-start an MRO. They exhibited no pedigree in business development and marketing that would drive an MRO. They showed no experience in commercial third party aircraft maintenance and no evidence of international operation outside the US. Their recommendation that an MRO could be viable as you pointed out in their feasibility was wooly and escapist. This is because unlike the feasibility studies of 1990 when Nigeria Airways, Ghana Airways, Air Afrique, ADC, Bellview and others were still in operation and could provide a nucleus market, and South Africa was still under apartheid, in 2003 when you started the Uyo MRO, Nigeria Airways, Ghana Airways and Air Afrique had all ceased to exist while our domestic operators were all on their way out and out they went. South Africa was out of apartheid restrictions and its MRO with tremendous capacity opened up for trading.

Sir, there was therefore no market in absolute terms and no major commercial aircraft maintenance partner was involved. Also, you had hoped that Isa Yuguda’s effort in floating a national carrier would provide an airline-parent relationship sort of. Again, this was presumptive and those of us in the industry knew and told Yuguda that his tango with South African Airways would fail and fail it did.

Lastly, your level of stakeholder involvement was only limited to government circles at both the Federal and State levels. The industry stakeholders, the bulk of who are in Lagos were not captured in your reach. Hence, you missed vital free input. The MRO Project was not even taken to international market.

Your Excellency, between 2003 and 2018 is 15 years which by all consideration is long enough for gestation. What exists today is a well-built but empty housing for an MRO, good runways to support an MRO. There are neither equipment nor staff including the 40 you trained and no maintenance activity. All these formed the basis for my declaring the project as at today, a failed one. It hurts but Uyo MRO project is not alone. Think of Akure, Mina and Ilorin airports built with huge resources but all are today lying fallow, as it were. Your Excellency, as an experienced developer, would you consider them successes or failures?

Having said these, the Uyo MRO can still be rescued if and only if:

You cause the State Government to engage the Aviation Minister. Set up a Committee using some of the aviation professionals (Pilots, Engineers, etc) from the state to become arrowheads in engaging the Minister. They must become active stakeholders. The State must be ready to equitize the MRO and offer it to the Minister as the Centre to house his proposed MRO. If this opportunity is missed, it will be sad for all of us and the country in general and for Akwa Ibom and you in particular. I pray you muster enough political will to succeed.

Your Excellency, I most profoundly thank you.

Chris Aligbe

