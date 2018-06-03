Mathematics lecturer killed in Benin

Dr. Omoruyi Igbagbon, a retired mathematics lecturer at the College of Education, Ekiadolor, near Benin, has been confirmed killed by gunmen.

The Edo Police Command said Igbagbon was killed by gunmen in Benin less than eight months after his retirement as a teacher.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, said on Sunday that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to Nwabuzor, police operatives of Ugbowo division got a distress call at about 10.45 p.m. on Saturday that the deceased had been shot by gunmen.

“The operatives of the command rushed to the No. 21, Adolor College Road residence of the deceased and rushed him to University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where he later died.

“One of the suspects has been arrested and detained while the investigation has commenced,’’ the PPRO said.

Family source said the gunmen invaded the home of the deceased at about 8.10 p.m. on Saturday and shot the deceased at close range before running away.