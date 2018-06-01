Marriott moves into Mali with Sheraton Bamako Hotel

Marriott International is set to mark its entry into Mali with the opening of Sheraton Bamako Hotel.

The opening will solidify Marriott International’s portfolio across West Africa and promises to revolutionise the hospitality landscape in the country through Sheraton’s distinct product offering coupled with its commitment to go above and beyond for its guests.

Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International said: “We are thrilled to build on Sheraton’s proud heritage in Africa that dates back to 1971. Over the last four decades, the brand has maintained its first mover advantage through strategic pipeline development and growth, giving global travellers access to more destinations across the continent.

“Sheraton Bamako Hotel not only marks our entry into a new country, but also serves as a great example of our transformation efforts around the brand.”

Sheraton Bamako Hotel is the outcome of a collaboration with Koira Holding Group, promoter of the project whose Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Cesse Kome said: “I am very proud to partner with Marriott International to bring the Sheraton brand into Mali and I am confident this hotel will set a new benchmark in hospitality within the country.”