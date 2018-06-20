Man impersonates Senator Andy Uba, defrauds job seekers on Facebook

He collected N300,000 with a promise to secure a job in NNPC for me – Victim

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Asabor Joel, who has been posing as Senator Andy Uba on Facebook to defraud prospective job seekers.

As at the time of his arrest, he had allegedly defrauded desperate job seekers of a huge amount. Joel, on Facebook,allegedly demanded between N200,000 and N350,000 from prospective job seekers, promising them employment in oil companies in the country.

But he met his Waterloo Monday, after one of his victims, Mrs Chinelo Nwadim, whom he defrauded , petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr Imohimi Edal, informing him of his activity.

The complainant also alleged that the suspect collected N300,000 from him, without offering her any job as promised.

Edgal , was said to have directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area ‘D’ Command, Mushin, Mr Olusoji Akinbajo to unmasked the perpetrators.

Police sources told Vanguard that “ “The petitioner alleged that sometime in December 2017, one Andy Uba who presented himself as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, informed via Facebook assured and promised her a Direct reference as the Sales Manager of NNPC so that she can obtain the requisition form of NNPC recruiting form.

He also sent a reference code via Facebook RB344/SV55700, promising the complainant that that one Honorably Nkiru with telephone number 08118689670 will call her and assist her with the process of registration in securing the job.

“ He also promised a recommendation letter to the office of the Honorable Nkiru so as to secure a job for the complainant by virtue of his recommendation as a Senator, instructing her to make sure she remitted every necessary details and information through Honorably Nkiru.

“He advised the complainant to purchase the NNPC recruitment scheme form sold for N35,350 together with the processing and a three-month training the complainant needs to undergo, after which she would be paid at the end of the training and thereafter , start work at NNPC with a monthly pay of N850,000”.

The complainant in the petition stated that the supposed Honorable Nkiru , contacted her with the telephone number given by ‘Senator Andy Uba’ and allegedly collected N300,000 from her.

A breakdown of the amount collected according to her included : N38,850 paid for the form, N28,500 paid as acceptance fee, N45,850 for insurance and N220,000 for international passport.

However , she stated that she became suspicious when she was told to pay additional N45,000 payment for visa.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the arrest, said investigation was still ongoing.